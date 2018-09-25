Looking east toward the Rimrock Road overpass, traffic moves along the Beltline in Madison
Buy Now

Wisconsin is getting over $11 million in federal funds to improve bus systems.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Over $11 million in federal funding will be coming to Wisconsin to improve bus systems and vehicles, with the biggest project in the Badger State going to fund new buses for rural transit providers.

The funding is part of a $366 million package awarded to improve safety and reliability in buses across the country.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the grants on Tuesday for 107 projects funded through the Federal Transit Administration's Buses and Bus Facilities Infrastructure Investment Program.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is set to get $5,142,500 for new buses for rural carriers "to support the mobility needs for more safe, effective and efficient transit services," USDOT said in a news release.

Other grants in Wisconsin include:

  • $4 million to Valley Transit in Appleton to replace buses serving riders in the Fox Cities.
  • $2 million to Janesville for ADA-accessible replacement buses using clean diesel technology.
  • $180,000 to the Menominee Tribe to buy new buses to replace buses past their usefulness, serving the members of the Menominee Reservation.

The FTA received 339 project requests totaling about $2 billion.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.