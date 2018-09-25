Over $11 million in federal funding will be coming to Wisconsin to improve bus systems and vehicles, with the biggest project in the Badger State going to fund new buses for rural transit providers.
The funding is part of a $366 million package awarded to improve safety and reliability in buses across the country.
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the grants on Tuesday for 107 projects funded through the Federal Transit Administration's Buses and Bus Facilities Infrastructure Investment Program.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is set to get $5,142,500 for new buses for rural carriers "to support the mobility needs for more safe, effective and efficient transit services," USDOT said in a news release.
Other grants in Wisconsin include:
- $4 million to Valley Transit in Appleton to replace buses serving riders in the Fox Cities.
- $2 million to Janesville for ADA-accessible replacement buses using clean diesel technology.
- $180,000 to the Menominee Tribe to buy new buses to replace buses past their usefulness, serving the members of the Menominee Reservation.
The FTA received 339 project requests totaling about $2 billion.