The first sign that spring has arrived in Madison? It's not seeing the first robin, it's seeing the first orange barrel on Verona Road.
The massive project to widen and improve the thoroughfare on the Southwest Side starts up again Thursday night, with a traffic shift for northbound vehicles.
The Department of Transportation said the shift will be from Williamsburg Way to Raymond Road, traffic being moved back to the new concrete pavement on the west side of the highway.
The southbound side of Verona Road was shifted last fall onto the new pavement.
"Mobilization of crews and equipment will occur this week, with minimal traffic impacts," said Steven Theisen, communications manager for the Verona Road project.
Electronic message boards giving weekly updates start Friday and will continue throughout the 2019 work schedule on Verona Road.
Nightly lane closures are planned on both sides of the road, between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.
"Delays may occur during the overnight period as crews complete the traffic shift," the DOT said.
The DOT will also be holding the first of four open house meetings on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the field office, 6200 Nesbitt Road, just south of Jung Garden Center.
The DOT put together a video of work to be done this year, at https://projects.511wi.gov/veronard/2019constructionvideo/
The entire Verona Road project is expected to be completed by fall of 2020.