The annual Willy Street Fair will take over a segment of the iconic Williamson Street on the Isthmus on Saturday and Sunday.
The street will be closed between South Paterson Street and South Ingersoll Street on Saturday from noon to 10:30 p.m. and between South Livingston Street and South Ingersoll Street on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
The Madison Traffic Engineering Division said a parade from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday will result in the closure of a few other streets:
- South Paterson Street from Williamson Street to Spaight Street.
- Spaight Street from Paterson Street to South Ingersoll Street.
- South Ingersoll Street from Spaight Street to Williamson Street.
- Williamson Street from South Ingersoll Street to Paterson Street.