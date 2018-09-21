Drivers using westbound Highway 12 going under Interstate 39/90 before it becomes the Beltline will be detoured Monday night.
The westbound lanes of Highway 12 entering the interchange will be shut down from 8 p.m. Monday to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday so maintenance work can be done.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said traffic will be detoured north onto I-39/90 to Highway 30, then west to Highway 51 and back south to the Beltline.
The northbound Interstate ramp to westbound Highway 12 (the left turn exit) and the westbound Highway 12 ramp to the southbound Interstate will also be closed during the maintenance work, and drivers are asked to use the Highways 30 and 51 detour.