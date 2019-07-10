Motorists planning to use the westbound lanes of Highway 12/18 coming from east of the Interstate will be detoured Wednesday night because of road construction.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the lanes entering the Beltline interchange going under the Interstate will be closed from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.
The traffic will be detoured onto the northbound Interstate to Highway 30, then west to Stoughton Road and south back to the Beltline.
The northbound Interstate ramp to westbound Highway 12/18, and the westbound Highway 12/18 ramp to southbound I-39/90 will also be closed, with the detour again using Highway 30 and Stoughton Road.
Also, westbound Highway 12/18 traffic from east of the Interstate will be able to exit at Stoughton Road once again, starting Thursday morning.
The work is part of a summer long resurfacing project of the Beltline, from the Interstate to Madison's West Side.