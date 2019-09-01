The westbound lanes of Highway 12/18 (the Beltline) entering the Interstate 39/90 interchange will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. overnight Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, the state Department of Transportation said.
Westbound Highway 12/18 traffic will be detoured north on I-39/90 to Highway 30 (Exit 138B) and then south on Highway 51 (Stoughton Road).
The northbound I-39/90 ramp to westbound Highway 12/18 and the westbound Highway 12/18 ramp to I-39/90 southbound also will be closed during the nightly closures. The signed detour will follow Highway 30 and Highway 51.
Weekly updates about the Beltline work between Seminole Highway and I-39/90 are available at https://projects.511wi.gov/us12-madison/ under the “Traffic Impacts” tab.