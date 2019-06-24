Westbound Beltline traffic at Interstate 39/90 will be closed for two nights so work can begin on repairing the Beltline bridges over Stoughton Road.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes entering the intersection will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. both Tuesday night and Wednesday night.
Westbound traffic will be detoured north onto I-39/90 to Highway 30, then south on Stoughton Road back to the Beltline.
The northbound ramp from the Interstate to the Beltline and the Beltline ramp to the southbound Interstate will also be closed both nights, with detours using Highways 30 and Stoughton Road.
On Wednesday, westbound traffic using Highway 12/18 from the Cottage Grove and Cambridge area will be shifted toward the median on the Beltline and won't be able to exit at Stoughton Road, until July 9.
Interstate traffic exiting onto the westbound Beltline will be able to use the Stoughton Road interchange.
The Monona Drive ramp to the eastbound Beltline will close starting Tuesday until July .