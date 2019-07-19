Ongoing bridge repairs at Todd Drive will force the westbound Beltline to shrink down to two lanes this weekend, which could cause some traffic delays.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said westbound Beltline traffic will be down to two lanes from Fish Hatchery Road west to Seminole Highway during daytime hours on both Saturday and Sunday.
"Delays are likely in this area," said DOT project communications manager Steven Theisen. "Motorists are urged to plan ahead, reduce speeds, be alert for lane shifts and anticipate crews working in the area."
This work is similar to the work done last weekend on the eastbound side of the Beltline at Todd Drive. The work this weekend won't have any effect on eastbound traffic.
The Fish Hatchery Road entrance ramp to the westbound Beltline will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday night until 6 a.m. Monday to accommodate the bridge work at Todd Drive.
Nightly lane closures are continuing on the Beltline, with traffic slowdowns expected from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.