Repairs being made to a Beltline bridge will require reducing traffic to two westbound lanes this weekend.
The work will be on the bridge going over Todd Drive, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.
It's similar to the lane reduction and work smoothing out a very bumpy entrance and exit to and from the bridge pavement on the eastbound side of the bridge earlier this summer.
The stretch of two-lane highway will go from Fish Hatchery Road west to Seminole Highway, and will take place during daytime hours both Saturday and Sunday.
No daytime lane closures are planned on the eastbound side of the Beltline at Todd Drive.
The Fish Hatchery Road entrance ramp to the westbound Beltline will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday to accommodate the bridge work.
Nightly lane closures will also continue on the Beltline as resurfacing work takes place from the Interstate to the Far West Side of Madison.