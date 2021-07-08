West Washington Avenue resurfacing starts Monday

A two-block resurfacing project on West Washington Avenue that begins Monday could cause big headaches because it will involve a complete block closure for about three months this fall.
The project, which involves the two blocks from Bedford to Broom streets, was originally slated to begin at the end of June, but a delayed approval process pushed the start back. Construction is expected to last until November.
The initial phase will start with the closure of the South Bassett side of the West Washington and Bassett Street intersection. Jim Wolfe, principal engineer for the city, said the closure is expected to last two weeks. Construction will then begin on the North Bassett side of the intersection and also last two weeks.
Resurfacing of the street will begin in mid-August, with the 500 block closed to through traffic until the project is completed in November. The 400 block will only be open to outbound traffic during that time.
Construction will also include the creation of a protected bike lane that will replace the current bike and parking lane on South Bassett Street between West Washington Avenue and West Main Street. The new lane will be moved next to the curb with vertical posts separating the bike and parking lane. A raised bus boarding platform, separated from the curb by the bike lane, will be installed on South Bassett Street.
Water mains and sanitary and storm sewer mains will be replaced during construction. The city said it expects properties along West Washington will experience two water shutoffs throughout the project.
Street parking within the construction zone will be banned during the day and limited at night. Some driveways may also be inaccessible at different stages of the project.