West Washington Avenue resurfacing starts Monday

A two-block resurfacing project on West Washington Avenue that begins Monday could cause big headaches because it will involve a complete block closure for about three months this fall.

The project, which involves the two blocks from Bedford to Broom streets, was originally slated to begin at the end of June, but a delayed approval process pushed the start back. Construction is expected to last until November.

The initial phase will start with the closure of the South Bassett side of the West Washington and Bassett Street intersection. Jim Wolfe, principal engineer for the city, said the closure is expected to last two weeks. Construction will then begin on the North Bassett side of the intersection and also last two weeks.

Resurfacing of the street will begin in mid-August, with the 500 block closed to through traffic until the project is completed in November. The 400 block will only be open to outbound traffic during that time.