Warning! Lane closures set for eastbound Beltline during day Wednesday, Thursday
Warning! Lane closures set for eastbound Beltline during day Wednesday, Thursday

Flex Lane rendering on Madison Beltline near Todd Drive

A rendering of "Flex Lane" by WisDOT. Changeable messages and signals will be used to indicate when the shoulders are open or closed for travel, such as the green downward arrow pictured above and a red "X" when the lane is closed. 

 WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

Lane closures for this year’s Beltline construction have been common at night, typically causing some traffic headaches.

But on Wednesday and Thursday, the work will result in lane closures for the eastbound Beltline from Verona Road to Fish Hatchery Road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the state Department of Transportation said.

And that could cause major traffic backups, with DOT recommending that drivers plan ahead and allow extra time to get through the area.

Crews are working on the Beltline median as part of this year's $45.1 million “Flex Lane” project. The part-time shoulder use is new to Wisconsin but is used in 17 states. The plan is to open up the median shoulders for use as an additional lane in high traffic situations, such as rush hour, special events and other incidents impacting traffic.

MadisonBeltline-DPTSU-project-termini

The improvements will be made on the Beltline from Whitney Way to Interstate 39-90, a stretch which handles 120,000 vehicles per day, according to WisDOT.

In addition, the westbound lanes of the Beltline from the I-39/90 interchange to Highway 51 (Stoughton Road) will be closed and detoured from 6:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights.

The I-39/90 northbound ramp to the westbound Beltline also will be closed.

Motorists must use alternate routes, such as the signed detour route of I-39/90 northbound to Highway 30 and southbound on Highway 51.

