Motorists using Verona Road will encounter the second traffic shift in as many weeks Wednesday night, when northbound lanes will move to the west.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the shift of traffic between Williamsburg Way and Raymond Road will take place from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.
Last week, southbound lanes were moved west onto the new concrete pavement, so it's the northbound lanes time to make the same move.
Lane closures will take place on both the northbound and southbound sides during the traffic shift, so drivers should be careful when going through the construction zone.
"Delays may occur during the overnight period as crews complete the traffic shift," the DOT advisory said.
Access to area businesses and neighborhoods will remain open.
"Motorists are advised to be alert for the northbound lane shifts, and be patient, as everyone adjusts to the new traffic pattern," the advisory said.