Langdon Street will be the place to be for UW-Madison homecoming revelers on Friday, and will not be the place to be for motorists.
Langdon and surrounding streets east of campus will start to close at 4 p.m. Friday for the annual homecoming parade, and Langdon will remain closed after the parade for the homecoming block party.
Langdon Street will be closed from North Lake Street east to Wisconsin Avenue so parade floats can be staged. The parade starts at 6 p.m. and will head east on Langdon Street to Wisconsin Avenue, then south to West Gilman Street to State Street and west on State to North Lake Street.
The block party starts at 6 p.m. in Alumni Park next to the Memorial Union, so Langdon Street will be closed from North Lake Street to North Park Street.
More details about street closings for the parade can be found here.