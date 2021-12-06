Use of Beltline shoulders as ‘flex’ lanes delayed to summer 2022

The use of the inside median shoulders of the Beltline as additional “flex” lanes during peak traffic times is being delayed to the summer of 2022 due to the global shortage of software chips that help control the signs and other components, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said Monday.
The part-time shoulder use is new to Wisconsin but is used in 17 states. The plan is to open up the median shoulders for use as an additional lane in high-traffic situations, such as rush hour or special events.
The DOT said it does not anticipate finishing the installation of the flex lane signs and components until the spring, meaning the lane would not be available for use until the summer, once it's been tested.
The flex lanes were scheduled to be put into use this month as part of a $45.1 million project in 2021 that also addressed deteriorating pavement, improved drainage and replaced the Beltline’s median barrier wall. The project encompassed the roughly 10-mile stretch of the Beltline from Whitney Way to Interstate 39/90.
Construction on the Beltline is scheduled to stop for the winter with the exception of the installation and testing of lane control signs used to indicate whether the flex lanes are in use or not.
The DOT also said “ongoing operational analysis” of the Beltline revealed that a design modification on a short segment of the eastbound side between Verona Road and Todd Drive will improve mobility and overall traffic operations.
The modifications include extension of the auxiliary lane between the Todd Drive off-ramp and Todd Drive on-ramp, and widening of the eastbound bridge over Todd Drive for the auxiliary lane extension.
That work is expected to take three months in the spring and summer, the DOT said.