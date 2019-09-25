Update: The work on County M between Fish Hatchery Road and Thousand Oaks Trail, just east of County PB near Verona, has been moved up to Sept 30 through Oct. 18, the state Department of Transportation announced.
The section of County M from Fish Hatchery Road to County MM near Oregon will open to traffic early next week.
The County MM-Fish Hatchery Road intersection is open.
Highway M between Verona and Oregon will be closed for resurfacing from Sept. 16 through Oct. 25, the state Department of Transportation announced.
You have free articles remaining.
The project is split into two portions: County M from Fish Hatchery Road (County D) to County MM in Oregon Sept. 16-Oct. 4, and County M between Fish Hatchery Road and Thousand Oaks Trail, just east of County PB near Verona, Oct. 7-25.
Through traffic must use alternate routes such as Verona Road (Highway 18/151) and the Beltline.
Access will be maintained to area businesses and residences within the project.
Anyone can register for weekly construction updates via email on the Verona Road Project website, and information also is available at the project Facebook page.