Update: Stretch of I-94 re-opens in Monroe County after icy conditions lead to crashes, authorities say

A 7-mile segment of Interstate 94 in Monroe County was closed for much of Wednesday after icy conditions led to crashes early in the day and made the highway “impassable,” authorities reported.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said in a statement at 5:40 a.m. Wednesday that “extreme winter weather conditions” — a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow fell across central Wisconsin — and crashes and blockages prompted the State Patrol to close I-94 between Wisconsin 21 on the north side of Tomah and Highway EW at Warrens.

The statement termed I-94 “impassable,” and said Monroe County would be maintaining plow crews for emergency situations only.

The state road conditions map shows crashes and blockages on Wisconsin's major highways.

The icy conditions caused a series of crashes around 3:05 a.m. Wednesday, with about two dozen vehicles involved in a crash near Tomah, Sgt. Adam Zoch of the State Patrol said in a statement Wednesday night.

The ice-covered roads made recovery of the damaged vehicles dangerous and it took about 12 hours to clear multiple semis and other vehicles. There was an additional crash on Highway 12 that also slowed travel through the area throughout the morning, Zoch said.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office shortly after 2 p.m. issued a statement saying law enforcement agencies had responded to at least 13 crashes, including one with minor injuries, and at least 11 slide-offs with no damage.

There could be delays at times in the next several days for recoveries of vehicles that are well off the road, the sheriff’s office said.

Also on Wednesday, crashes closed I-94 eastbound near Black River Falls in Jackson County, Highway 12 at Aspen Avenue in Warrens in Monroe County, Highway 21 at Highway Z near Redgranite in Waushara County, Highway 95 at Pineview Road near Neillsville in Clark County, Highway 25 at Highway 35 near Durand in Pepin County, authorities reported.

And in Columbia County, a utility emergency closed Highway 16 at Highway 33 from about 7 a.m. to nearly 7 p.m., authorities reported.

