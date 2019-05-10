Update: The work along the path was delayed by rain, so the finish date is now Friday, May 17.
A stretch of the Southwest Commuter Path on the Near West Side of Madison is closed this week so Madison Gas and Electric can work on power poles.
The Madison Traffic Engineering Division said the section closed runs from South Breese Terrace west to Commonwealth Avenue.
The closure is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.
A marked detour has been set up, with most of the detour using residential streets.
"The eastbound detour will use a section of Regent Street and the westbound detour will use a section of Monroe Street," said traffic engineer Tom Mohr. "On those sections, a travel lane will be marked exclusively for bicycle use."