UPDATE: Overnight ramp closure at Beltline-South Towne Drive interchange delayed to Wednesday night

Update: An overnight ramp closure at the Beltline and South Towne Drive interchange has been delayed, the state Department of Transportation said.

The eastbound Beltline ramp to Broadway Drive/South Towne Drive closure has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

In addition, the South Towne Drive ramp to the eastbound Beltline will be closed from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Overnight ramp closures are set for Monday and Tuesday nights at the Beltline and South Towne Drive interchange, the state Department of Transportation said.

The work is part of the $2.3 million project to repair the South Towne Drive bridge over the Beltline that will end by November.

The ramp from the westbound Beltline to Broadway Drive will be closed from 7 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The ramp from the eastbound Beltline to Broadway Drive/South Towne Drive will be closed from 7 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday.