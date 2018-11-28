Update: A stretch of northbound Verona Road and the Beltline ramps to and from Verona Road in both directions will likely remain closed through the Wednesday evening rush hour as crews work to repair downed power lines, the state Department of Transportation said.
Northbound Verona Road is closed between McKee Road and the Beltline, while the southbound lanes from Williamsburg Way to McKee Road are open, the DOT said. Repair work to the power lines and traffic signals is expected to be completed by 7 p.m.
Evening rush hour commuters are advised to find alternative routes, the DOT said.
All traffic on the northbound side of Verona Road is being diverted Wednesday afternoon after power lines and traffic signals were downed at Raymond Road.
Only one lane of the southbound lane is open through the intersection, so motorists are advised to take different routes.
"Significant backups and delays are expected throughout the afternoon for both directions of Verona Road," the state Department of Transportation said.
Suggested alternate routes include McKee Road to Fish Hatchery Road.
Repairs are expected to be completed by 4 p.m.
A DOT official said the lines and lights were taken down by contractor equipment.