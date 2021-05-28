Update: Merrimac Ferry reopens after being closed due to high winds

Update: The Merrimac Ferry reopened at 7:39 a.m. Friday after being closed since Thursday afternoon due to high winds, the state Department of Transportation said.
The Merrimac Ferry remains closed Friday due to high winds, the state Department of Transportation said.
The ferry, which connects Highway 113 between Merrimac and Okee, closed at 2:30 p.m. Thursday and was to reopen Friday pending weather conditions, DOT said.
But winds remained high early Friday morning so the ferry — officially known as COLSAC III — remained closed.