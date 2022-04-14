Update: Merrimac Ferry re-opens as winds ease, DOT says

Update: The Merrimac Ferry re-opened just before 9 p.m. Thursday as winds that had closed it eased, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.

High winds closed the Merrimac Ferry on Thursday morning, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.

The ferry closed at about 9 a.m. as winds picked up across southern Wisconsin. A wind advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with southwest winds forecast to blow at 25 to 35 miles per hour and gust to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The free ferry — officially known as COLSAC III — connects Highway 113 between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County and typically runs 24/7.

It re-opened for the season at the end of March after being closed for the winter.

Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee recorded a wind gust of 55 mph, the Associated Press reported.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that high winds broke a window on the 15th floor of the Chase Tower in the city's downtown early Thursday afternoon. Police closed the sidewalks below and no injuries were reported.

The Milwaukee Brewers urged fans who planned to tailgate before the 4:14 p.m. home opener not to set up tents or canopies, and said even small grills and tables could be on the move.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.