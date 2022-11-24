Update: Merrimac Ferry re-opens after repairs, DOT says

Update: The Merrimac Ferry re-opened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday after repairs were completed.

The Merrimac Ferry remained closed around daybreak Wednesday for repairs, and was expected to remain closed for at least a couple more hours. the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.

The ferry closed Tuesday afternoon for the repair work, DOT said.

The free ferry — officially known as COLSAC III — connects Highway 113 between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County and typically runs 24/7.

Alternate routes include Highway 60, Highway 78, Highway 12 and Interstate 90-94.

For the status of ferry operations, visit the webcams at wisconsindot.gov/MerrimacFerry.