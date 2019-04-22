Update: The big traffic shift on Verona Road has been delayed one night to Tuesday night, because thunderstorms and showers are in the forecast Monday and Monday night.
Drivers using Verona Road will see a major traffic shift Tuesday night, with southbound traffic moved to the newly completed southbound interchange ramps on the west side of the highway.
The shift is in the stretch of Verona Road from Raymond Road to McKee Road, the state Department of Transportation said.
Northbound traffic will stay on the northbound lanes, and two lanes of traffic will be open in both directions on Verona Road.
Daytime lane closures on the northbound side of Verona Road near the Raymond Road intersection are expected from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
Nightly lane closures on both sides of Verona Road are planned from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting Tuesday night and continuing until Friday morning.
Lane closures are also anticipated on McKee Road near the Verona Road intersection from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.
The traffic switch Tuesday night means turn-lane restrictions will be put in place at the McKee Road and Williamsburg Way intersections with Verona Road.
The Williamsburg Way intersection will be partially closed starting Wednesday morning and continuing until July.
“Only right turns in and out will be allowed at the intersection, as crews build a bridge,” said Steven Theisen, project communications manager for DOT. “No left turns or through movements will be permitted at the intersection.”
Bridges are being built at the Williamsburg Way and McKee Road intersections, with Verona Road traffic going under the one Williamsburg Way bridge, and two bridges spanning McKee Road for Verona Road motorists to get over McKee Road.
Work will also begin on expanding the Verona Road traffic lanes to three lanes on each side, from Raymond Road to McKee Road.
Bridge construction and lane expansion is expected to be completed in the fall.
Bicyclists and pedestrians should use the sidewalks and marked crosswalks along the local alternate route.
The project schedule can be found online at projects.511wi.gov/veronard/full-project-overview.