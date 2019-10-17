Update: Interstate 39/90 northbound will be restricted to one lane from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday for the work on the Rock River bridges, south of the Highway 59 interchange (Exit 163) near Edgerton.
The I-39/90 southbound work was completed Wednesday.
Long delays are expected Wednesday on Interstate 39/90 south of Madison due to lane closings for maintenance at the Rock River bridges south of the Highway 59 interchange (Exit 163) near Edgerton, the state Department of Transportation reported.
I-39/90 southbound will be restricted to one lane from 9 a.m. to noon and I-39/90 northbound will be restricted to one lane from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews work to clean the drains for the bridges, DOT said in a statement.
Motorists can use alternate routes to avoid the delays.
The work is dependent on weather conditions, DOT said.
Travel information on Wisconsin highways can be found at www.511wi.gov.