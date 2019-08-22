Update: Fish Hatchery Road was opened again shortly after 8 a.m. after the downed power line was cleared.
A downed power line has closed Fish Hatchery Road in the area of Plaenert Drive during rush hour Thursday morning, forcing drivers to find alternate routes, authorities reported.
The line went down around 6:15 a.m. across all lanes of Fish Hatchery, closing the road to traffic, Madison police said in a news release.
Fish Hatchery is expected to remain closed until about 8 a.m. as MGE workers toil to get the power line off the road, police said.