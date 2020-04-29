Update: Closures postponed for Fish Hatchery Road Wednesday night, Femrite Drive Thursday

Update: Closures have been postponed that were set for Fish Hatchery Road overnight Wednesday into Thursday and Femrite Drive on Thursday as part of two major area construction projects.
Closures are set for Fish Hatchery Road overnight Wednesday into Thursday and Femrite Drive on Thursday as part of two major area construction projects.
Fish Hatchery will close from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday south of Greenway Cross for relocation of a water utility across the road, the city of Fitchburg said in a statement.
Business access between Post Road and Greenway Cross will be maintained from the south.
For those heading north, a detour will divert traffic onto Post Road to Index Road, then use Greenway Cross to resume travel to the north or west.
For those heading south, the detour will divert Fish Hatchery Road traffic onto Greenway Cross, then south on Index Road to Post Road and resume travel on Fish Hatchery Road to the south.
Message boards will be posted along the detour to alert travelers of route changes.
Femrite Drive under Interstate 39/90 will be closed from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday as crews set girders for the new I-39/90 northbound bridge, and motorists will have to use an alternate route, the state Department of Transportation reported.
All closures are weather-dependent and subject to change. More information can be found on the I-39/90 Project Facebook page.
