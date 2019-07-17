The orange barriers are gone from University Avenue in Middleton, as traffic is moving on the major thoroughfare once again.
The $1.5 million project on the city's West Side was the final piece of a $3 million reconstruction plan paid for jointly by Dane County and Middleton to rebuild University Avenue, first from Park Street east to Allen Boulevard in 2017, then from Park Street west to Cayuga Court this year.
The west stretch of University Avenue got new pavement, traffic signals, water and sewer lines and a major intersection upgrade at Parmenter Street.
"These improvements to University Avenue mean safer travel for drivers and pedestrians, and a more robust infrastructure for Dane County moving forward," said County Executive Joe Parisi in prepared remarks on Wednesday.
The project was scheduled to be completed by July 4 but bad weather pushed the opening back almost two weeks.
"A road improvement project like this just doesn't happen, said Middleton Mayor Gurdip Brar. "It took cooperation from the business community, emergency service providers, downtown residents and commuters."