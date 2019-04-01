Two entrance ramps to Interstate 39/90 in Janesville will be closing this week as part of the massive rebuild of the highway.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the ramp from Highway 14 (Humes Road) to northbound I-39/90 will be closed from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.
The on ramp from Highway 26 (Milton Avenue) to northbound I-39/90 will be closed starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, but this will be a long-term closing, the ramp not expected to reopen until early August.
Highway officials said an alternate route to get onto northbound I-39/90 would be to use the on ramp at Highway 11 (Racine Street).
Update construction reports and road closings for the Interstate 39/90 project, which goes from the Illinois state line to Madison, can be found online at www.i39-90.wi.gov.