Two people have non-life-threatening injuries following a collision between their motorcycle and a deer Saturday night.
Police responded to a report of a motorcycle crash with injuries just after 10:45 p.m. Saturday night on the W2300 block of Highway 59 in the town of Decatur. Officers determined the driver, Clinton Cockroft, 50, of Monroe, was drive southbound when a deer ran into the motorcycle. The collision caused the motorcycle to spin sideways into the ditch, Green County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lucas Reints said in a statement.
Clinton Cockroft was not wearing a helmet and sustained severe but non-life-threatening injuries, Reints said. His passenger, Sara Cockroft, 47, of Monroe, was wearing a helmet and also had non-life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to a local hospital by ambulance.
The motorcycle was later towed.
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
Number of crashes: 19
Top violation received: Failure to yield while making a left turn.
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 19
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved inattentive driving.
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
Number of crashes: 20
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved running red lights.
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 20
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved running red lights.
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 21
Top violation received: Failure to yield while making a left turn.
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
Number of crashes: 22
Top violation received: Failure to yield while making a left turn.
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 22
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved failure to yield right of way.
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 23
Top violation received: Listed as N/A. The second most common violation was tied, which involved running red lights or inattentive driving.
No. 2: Watts Road and South Gammon Road
Number of crashes: 24
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved running red lights.
No. 1: Pleasant View Road and Mineral Point
Number of crashes: 30
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved failure to yield.
