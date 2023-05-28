Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Two people have non-life-threatening injuries following a collision between their motorcycle and a deer Saturday night.

Police responded to a report of a motorcycle crash with injuries just after 10:45 p.m. Saturday night on the W2300 block of Highway 59 in the town of Decatur. Officers determined the driver, Clinton Cockroft, 50, of Monroe, was drive southbound when a deer ran into the motorcycle. The collision caused the motorcycle to spin sideways into the ditch, Green County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lucas Reints said in a statement.

Clinton Cockroft was not wearing a helmet and sustained severe but non-life-threatening injuries, Reints said. His passenger, Sara Cockroft, 47, of Monroe, was wearing a helmet and also had non-life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

The motorcycle was later towed.

Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue No. 2: Watts Road and South Gammon Road No. 1: Pleasant View Road and Mineral Point