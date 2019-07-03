Motorists using Interstate 39/90 in Rock County will encounter two new closings next week, one overnight and the other until the end of the month.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the closings involved the rest area in Beloit and Newville Road near Edgerton.
The entrance ramp to the Beloit rest area on the northbound side of I-39/90 will be closed from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, with ramp traffic shifted onto the new concrete pavement so work crews can continue working on the reconstruction and expansion project.
The Illinois Highway 75 ramp to northbound I-39/90 near the state line will also be closed in the same time frame.
The next interchange up the road at Exit 185 for I-43 will remain open, so motorists have access to area businesses.
On Tuesday, Newville Road under I-39/90 will close until late July, as work crews remove the existing Interstate southbound bridge over Newville Road, with a new bridge coming later this year.
Highway M, which had been closed since mid-June in the section under the Interstate, will reopen on Tuesday.
For a more comprehensive look at the massive expansion project from the state line to Madison, go to https://projects.511wi.gov/i-39-90/