Train gates stuck in the down position were blocking all lanes of East Washington Avenue near Dickinson Street on Thursday morning, the state Department of Transportation reported.

As of 11 a.m., the gates were back in the up position and traffic could get through again, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said. 

DeSpain said a train went through, and the gates didn't go back up as quickly as they were supposed to. 

Dane County Dispatch said the Wisconsin & Southern Railroad was contacted and they were able to get the gates open. 

The lanes were blocked for about an hour. 

