Motorists using Interstate 39/90 in Janesville Thursday night should watch for slowdowns, lane shifts and detours if going north.
Northbound traffic is being shifted onto new concrete pavement between Exit 177 for Highway 11 (Avalon Road) and Exit 171 B for Highway 14 (Humes Road), so there will be lane closures from 7 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said several ramps will be closed overnight, including the northbound Interstate exit ramp to Highway 11 and Racine Street at Exit 175, from 8 p.m. to midnight, and the northbound on ramp at the exit from midnight to 5 a.m.
The Highway 11 and Avalon Road on ramp to northbound I-39/90 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Southbound traffic on the Interstate won't be affected.
Motorists are advised to be alert for work crews and drive with caution in the work zone.