Motorists using Interstate 39/90 from Beloit to Janesville will all be shifted to the new northbound pavement Sunday night, as work continues on the massive rebuild of the highway from the Illinois state line to Madison.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the shift will be from Hart Road near Beloit north to the Highway 11/Avalon Road interchange at Exit 177 south of Janesville.
Two lanes of traffic will be open in each direction when the shift is done, the northbound and southbound lanes separated by a median barrier wall.
To help in the shift, several ramps will be closed:
- The Highway 11/Racine Street entrance ramp to southbound I-39-90 in Janesville will be closed from 11 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.
- The exit ramp from the southbound Interstate to Highway 11/Avalon Road will be closed from 11 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.
- The entrance ramp from Highway 11/Avalon Road to the southbound Interstate will be closed from midnight to 4 a.m. Monday.
- The Interstate southbound ramps to and from Highway S/Shopiere Road will be closed from midnight Sunday to midnight Thursday.
In the stretch of I-39/90 south of Madison to Edgerton, where traffic already has shifted to the northbound side, Highway B under the Interstate will be closed until late May; Highway MN and Drotning Road under the Interstate remain closed until fall; and Highway W under the Interstate is open.
In the Edgerton to Janesville stretch, Highway M and Newville Road under the Interstate will remain open until early July, while Townline Road under the Interstate will remain open until mid-July.
For an overall look at the full project, go to https://projects.511wi.gov/i-39-90/