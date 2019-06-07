Traffic on the eastbound Beltline could be backed up this weekend as repairs are made to the Todd Drive bridge.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the eastbound Beltline will be reduced to two lanes from Seminole Highway to Fish Hatchery Road during daytime hours on Saturday and Sunday.
No daytime lane closures are planned for the westbound Beltline at Todd Drive.
The Seminole Highway entrance ramp to the eastbound Beltline will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday because of the Todd Drive bridge work. The ramp will also be closed from 7 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The Todd Drive bridge work is part of a bigger construction project to resurface the Beltline from Seminole Highway to Interstate 39/90, with bridge work also set for the Stoughton Road bridge.
Nightly lane closures are going on in the work zone, with the project expected to be finished in October.