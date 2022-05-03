Todd Drive to close for 2 nights as crews work on eastbound Beltline bridge project, WisDOT says

Todd Drive will be closed under the Madison Beltline Monday and Tuesday evening as crews continue work on a project to widen an eastbound bridge on the Beltline.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said Monday that the closures would last from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. both days, and that motorists would need to take alternative routes.
Construction workers will set girders along the bridge for the duration of the project, WisDOT said.
The agency is making several improvements on the Beltline between Seminole Highway and Fish Hatchery Road.
Along with the bridge, they include the extension of an auxiliary lane between the Todd Drive off- and on- ramp, as well as upgrades to traffic signal equipment for a portion of the South Frontage Road and Todd Drive intersection, WisDOT said.
Crews also continue work on the Beltline's "flex lane" project. The $45.1 million construction project will allow for part-time use of the inside median shoulders during peak traffic times to open up more space on the Beltline. The system will have signs that specify when the shoulder is open and closed.
People are also reading…
The project was supposed to be completed in December, but has been delayed because of a global shortage of software chips needed for signs and other components associated with the lanes. Construction is now expected to be completed this later this summer.
State Journal reporter Emily Hamer contributed to this report.
Emilie Heidemann picks her 5 favorite 2021 stories
One of the first stories I wrote this year for the Wisconsin State Journal wasn't published last January, but instead at the beginning of September — when I officially took my post as business reporter.
It was about a biotech startup that won the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce's Pressure Chamber contest for the novel ways it was looking to prevent cancer — and a coronavirus infection. The week I wrote that piece was when I discovered the treasure trove of story ideas that made up Madison's business community.
For example, the pandemic has spotlighted how partnerships are have seemed to be a favorable strategy for organizations looking to solve complex issues.
I covered that in an article regarding the State Street pop-up shops, or Culture Collectives. Several organizations came together to fill two vacant storefronts in the Downtown corridor, and simultaneously help minority business owners get their venture off the ground.
More ideas were spawned as I saw how Madison's businesses continue to navigate hiring challenges, supply chain shortages and other trials.
But through all that, there's been an apparent optimism for the future.
That's showcased in how Fitchburg biotech giant Promega has conceptualized a way to detect coronavirus particles in wastewater, as well as how Madison biofuel company Virent aided in United Airlines piloting an aircraft using renewable jet fuel for the first time.
When UW-Madison oncology fellow Johnathan Ebben founded Nano RED in 2015, the startup’s focus was to conceptualize cancer treatments. That cha…
Last year’s racial justice demonstrations hobbled Madison’s once-bustling State Street shopping corridor, thereby amplifying the struggles of …
Willy Street Co-Op on Madison’s East Side was bustling with shoppers one week last October, but several shelves typically full of canned veget…
It has an odor, it flows through your pipes, and you might not even notice it’s there after you flush it down.
Madison-based startup that makes fuel out of plants for cars and airplanes is propelling United Airlines in its effort to combat climate change.