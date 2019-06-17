Motorists in Janesville will have to find alternate routes this week if normally using three streets going under Interstate 39/90.
The Janesville Police Department said roads affected by the expansion of the Interstate this week include East Milwaukee Street, Delavan Drive and Palmer Drive.
East Milwaukee Street will be closed for bridge construction to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic, from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
No posted detour is in place, but the closure will affect Janesville Transit buses, the buses taking Pontiac Drive, Mount Zion Avenue and Morningside Drive.
Delavan Drive, also known as Highway O, will be closed so the old southbound bridge deck can be removed, from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Palmer Drive will be closed for bridge staining operations from 6 a.m. Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday.
Transit buses will use Racine Street, Midland Road and Midland Court, resuming normal routes at the Bio Life Center.
The Ice Age Trail is closed at the I-39/90 overpass until the southbound bridge is completed later in the construction season.
The trail has a posted detour, along Ruger Avenue to Pontiac Drive to Lexington Drive to the intersection of Mohawk Drive, where the trail reconnects.