Thousands of gallons of liquid manure spilled after semi-tractor overturns, authorities say

About 5,5000 gallons of liquid manure were spilled after a semi-tractor overturned leaving the 61-year-old driver with minor injuries in the Town of Decatur Friday afternoon, according to the Green County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to reports of a crash on the W2100 block of County Highway SS at about 12:44 p.m. Friday. According to Green County Deputy Lucas Reints, Jeffrey M. Brewer, of Evansville, was driving a semi-tractor hauling liquid manure southbound on County Highway SS and failed to negotiate a curve. The semi-tractor went off the road and into a ditch where it overturned.
According to authorities, approximately 5,500 gallons of liquid manure spilled from the tank. Reints said Brewer sustained minor injuries.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources assisted at the scene.
