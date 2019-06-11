The annual Isthmus Paddle & Portage will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, causing traffic delays south and east of James Madison Park. Participants will begin at the park and portage through the Downtown area to Lake Monona.
For 40 years, Paddle & Portage has brought together competitive canoeing and wacky costumes. Participants paddle in a loop around Lake Mendota and then race on foot with their canoes from James Madison Park to Lake Monona, where they paddle 2.5 miles to Olbrich Park on the northern side of the lake.
No streets will be closed, but there will likely be delays on North Hamilton, Pinckney, King, East Wilson and South Blair streets, according to the Madison Traffic Engineering Division.
Police officers will be directing traffic at intersecting streets and runners will travel in a designated lane.
To learn more about this year’s Paddle & Portage, go to go.madison.com/Paddle&Portage.