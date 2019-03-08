Ten people, including nine in an SUV, were injured Friday morning when the SUV was rear-ended by a semi after the SUV slowed down for a deer in the road.
The crash shut down Highway 69 between Monticello and New Glarus, and it wasn't expected to reopen until later in the morning, the Green County Sheriff's Office said.
The crash was reported at about 5:45 a.m.
The SUV was going north on Highway 69 when the driver slowed for a deer on the highway, with the semi behind the SUV not able to slow down, hitting the SUV that went into the ditch.
The injured were taken to hospitals in Monroe and Madison, their conditions unknown.
A detour was set up by law enforcement, utilizing Highways H, N and C if going south, and Highways C, CC and W if heading north.