Syttende Mai parade to close Highway 51 in Stoughton on Sunday afternoon

Syttende Mai Stoughton Norwegian Dancers, State Journal generic file photo

Members of the Stoughton Norwegian Dancers perform a program of traditional Scandinavian folk dances on the grounds of the state Capitol in Madison on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The Capitol presentation was held in advance of that year's annual Syttende Mai celebration in Stoughton.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

The Syttende Mai Norwegian parade will close a section of Highway 51 on Sunday afternoon, Stoughton police said.

Highway 51 from 5th Street to Gjertson Street will close from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Sunday, with detour signs in place.

The Syttende Mai Norwegian festival begins Friday and runs through the weekend.

Photos: Norwegian dancers at State Capitol

Members of the Stoughton Norwegian Dancers perform on the grounds of the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. as part of an appearance promoting this weekend's Syttende Mai celebration of Norwegian culture in Stoughton.

1 of 7

