Getting around the area of the massive Verona Road expansion project isn’t getting any easier, with another road closure starting Wednesday.
Whalen Road from Mutchler Road to Seminole Highway is expected to stay closed for the rest of August, Fitchburg announced in a news release.
The detour route is along Mutchler Road, Lacy Road and South Seminole Highway.
McKee Road at the Verona Road intersection will be closed overnight Monday through Thursday this week, and the intersection of Verona Road and Nesbit Road is closed until October as it is rebuilt into a roundabout.