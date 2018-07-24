A busy stretch of West Washington Avenue will be shut down for 10 days starting Friday, so a railroad crossing can be replaced.
The two-block stretch runs from Regent Street to Bedford Street, an area that has been under construction for most of the summer.
The Madison Traffic Engineering Division said the closure will begin at 9 a.m. Friday and continue to 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 6.
The closure will also allow for the installation of underground utilities and the replacement of pavement at the crossing.
Access to businesses on West Washington Avenue will be maintained from Bedford Street.