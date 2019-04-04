A stretch of West Dayton Street will be closed for up to seven months beginning Monday, because of work on a steam tunnel for UW-Madison.
The Madison Traffic Engineering Division said the street will be shut down between North Charter Street and North Park Street.
The block from North Charter Street to North Mills Street will be closed through August, and the two blocks from North Mills Street to North Park Street will be closed through October.
Terra Engineering and Construction will be the contractor for the project, which also includes a full reconstruction of the street in the work zone, with new storm sewer, underground Madison Gas and Electric utilities, water main, asphalt pavement replacement and spot curb and gutter and sidewalk replacement.
"Due to the location of the steam tunnel, the sidewalk on the north side of West Dayton Street will be closed for the duration of the project," said Yang Tao, city traffic engineer, in a news release. "The sidewalk on the south side of the street will remain open."
Bikes will be detoured to the Southwest Commuter Path, and the Metro Transit Route 80 bus will be detoured, using West Dayton Street, North Charter Street, West Johnson Street and North Lake Street.