A stretch of one of Madison's busiest streets will be closed this weekend so a railroad crossing can be replaced.
Stoughton Road will be closed on both the northbound and southbound sides, from East Washington Avenue south to Highway 30, starting at 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday.
The railroad crossing is just north of the Highway 30 and Stoughton Road interchange.
Motorists normally using Stoughton Road in the closed section will need to take alternate routes.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the posted detour route will use East Washington Avenue east to the Interstate and back south to Highway 30.