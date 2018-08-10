A part of Highway M on Madison's Far West Side will close for road work for most of Saturday.
Highway M will close between McKee Road and Cross Country Road from 3 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday so crews can install a storm sewer, according to the Madison Traffic Engineering department.
Detour signs will be in place. Local access will be via Cross Country Road.
The work is part of ongoing work on Highway M. The project, from Valley View Road to Cross Country Road, includes rebuilding Highway M into a divided roadway with a median, curb and gutter.
The project is scheduled to be finished in the fall of 2019.