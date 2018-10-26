A storm sewer culvert that needs replacing will shut down a stretch of Cottage Grove Road on Tuesday.
The section being closed is from Sprecher Road east to Amnicon Trail.
Highway officials said the closure will begin at 7 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The culvert replacement is in advance of a large rebuild of Cottage Grove Road on the Far East Side, with the road being converted to a four-lane, urban boulevard from South Thompson Drive to Sprecher Road.
The project is expected to begin in 2020, with the first phase going from the east side of Interstate 39/90 east to Sprecher Road, and the second phase going from South Thompson Drive to the east side of I-39/90, including the replacement of the interstate overpass.