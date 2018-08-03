A steam tunnel serving UW-Madison will require closing North Charter Street starting Monday.
The Madison Traffic Engineering Division said the northbound lane between University Avenue and West Johnson Street will be closed at 7 a.m. Monday, with the lane closure continuing to late November.
The southbound lane will be closed weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Sidewalks will be open on the west side of the street but closed on the east side of the street.
West Johnson Street at North Charter Street could be more impacted by the work than Charter Street.
Four lanes of traffic will go down to two lanes for two weeks, from 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 20, with all four lanes open during peak traffic hours starting Aug. 20.
"The two-week lane closures on West Johnson Street will create severe travel delays during the weekday, afternoon, and peak traffic times," the release said.
"Drivers should avoid using West Johnson Street west of North Charter Street if possible."