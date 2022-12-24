State trooper suffers non-life-threatening injuries in Interstate rear-end crash

A Wisconsin State Trooper is hurt following an early Saturday morning collision when another driver lost control and rear-ended their squad car.
Shortly after midnight Saturday, a pickup truck driver lost control while driving on Interstate I-90/94 and slid sideways into the back of the State Patrol squad car, where an officer was actively responding to a crash near Wisconsin Dells, a statement from the State Patrol Office said. The pickup truck then rolled into the median after striking the squad car.
The State Trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital by ambulance; the driver of the pickup truck was not injured, the statement said. The back end of squad car has significant damage, the statement added.
Weather played a role in the crash, the statement said. Friday was bitterly cold, with temperatures in the negatives and wind chills reaching -30 degrees. Snow was drifting and blowing on the Interstate at the time of the crash, the statement said.
