Motorists driving on Interstate 39/90 in Dane County should be mindful of their speed, because the State Patrol will be watching from above.
The law enforcement agency will put aircraft in the air on Wednesday, a followup to an aerial enforcement mission late in June that resulted in 28 traffic stops, including one on a motorist going 91 in a 60 mph work zone.
"Public safety is the primary focus for all our enforcement efforts," said Capt. Jason Zeeh, commander of the State Patrol's DeForest post.
"Drivers who are speeding, tailgating or operating recklessly endanger everyone along our roadways," Zeeh said.
The planes will be in contact with ground-based cruisers, using a timing device and highway markings to determine speeds. When speeders or other traffic violators are seen, the vehicles are notified to make a traffic stop.
The State Patrol announces the speed enforcement day ahead of time, the goal being voluntary compliance with traffic laws.
Speed is the deadliest factor in fatal crashes in Wisconsin, with 173 people killed in speed-related crashes in 2018, 14 more than the 159 killed in alcohol-related crashes.