The speed limit will be 10 miles per hour slower on parts of Interstate 39/90 from Beloit to Madison, as road construction ramps up once again on the massive rebuild of the highway.
This is a proactive attempt to reduce crashes in the work zones so a repeat of 2018 doesn't happen, when dozens of crashes were reported in the spring, resulting in the Department of Transportation to reduce speed limits in work zones from 70 mph to 55 mph.
The speed limit of 60 mph this spring will be in effect for most of the Interstate from Madison to the state line, except for the completed stretch of new pavement from the Rock River bridges near Lake Koshkonong north to the Highway 51 exit for Stoughton, where the speed limit will remain at 70 mph.
Two lanes of traffic will be open in each direction in the work zones during daytime hours and weekends.
"The new (speed limit) signs will be posted in advance of traffic being shifted to one side of the Interstate," said DOT project communications manager Steven Theisen.
The main body of work in the north section of the Interstate project, from Highway AB just south of Madison to East Church Road a couple of miles north of the Stoughton exit, will be on the southbound side of the highway this year, so all traffic will be shifted onto the northbound side.
"The reduced speed limit of 60 mph will be more prevalent in I-39/90 work zones over the next few weeks, as projects complete the necessary traffic switches," Theisen said.
The State Patrol will be putting more troopers on the Interstate as well as in the air in the work zones to enforce the speed limit and all other traffic laws.
The State Patrol said penalties are doubled if traffic laws are violated in work zones, with speeding penalties going up to $600, and careless drivers facing up to $700 in fines.